The latest statements by Mbappé in which he acknowledges in France Football that he has not yet made a decision about his future were a great reinforcement to the strategy that Madrid has proposed for his signing. It was a full-fledged response to the last ordeal launched by Al Khelaifi in which the PSG president assured that he would never leave the entity. The plan for his departure is still in effect. As AS has learned from sources who have participated directly in the conversations (they have never been made officially out of respect for PSG) between Real Madrid and the player’s family, now it is the turn of Mbappé himself according to the established roadmap .

Madrid hopes that, after the European Championship, Mbappé will openly say at PSG that he wants to leave this summer and that his intention not to renew is firm. This is what the player was referring to when he said on France Football that he would never make a “move in the form of treason”. The idea of ​​the footballer is to go forward and raise the situation. That will be the moment when el Madrid goes into action trying to get PSG to agree to negotiate a transfer.

Real Madrid know that signing Mbappé this summer is very difficult, but also that there is a possibility, especially with the player’s will on their side. These same sources close to Mbappé himself, but also to PSG, assure AS that the Parisian club is determined to try to keep him because they want him to play the next World Cup in Qatar with the PSG shirt. It will be between November 21 and December 12, 2022. Although Mbappé does not renew, they will have succeeded.

However, the situation could become very complicated for Madrid if PSG decides not to sell Mbappé this summer even if the player openly states that he wants to leave. In the white club it is a mystery to know what the star will really do when he sees himself playing a whole season without having a guaranteed contract for the next five or six years. It will also be a very demanding season, in which there will be a brutal overload of matches due to the mid-season World Cup dispute and in which between 60 and 70 matches will be played. In each of them, Mbappé will be running the risk of losing 250 or 300 million euros (If you have to collect 50 gross per year for five or six years). An injury would ruin everything. It is normal that, in this case, Mbappé considered renewing or that there is at least that risk that he will do so.

For Madrid it is an unknown what Mbappé will do if PSG does not negotiate, that he renew is a feasible possibility

Otherwise, if Madrid knew that it is safely free in the summer of 2022, it would not even activate this plan that AS tells them is already underway to try to bring Mbappé after the European Championship. In Real Madrid, in addition, there is the belief that PSG will only consider selling it now if it feels the tightness of the Financial Fair Play. In this sense, the context created by the Super League plays against the entity, as Ceferín has recently said that UEFA is considering “freeing up investment to get out of the crisis derived from the pandemic.”

In addition, it is intended to change the rules of the FFP, not only by opening the tap to investment, but by changing the model and creating a tax for the rich according to which it is the clubs that spend the most that are obliged to pay the most and that this figure is distributed among modest football. This new model will benefit the State clubs. Either way, the change is so abrupt that it is not expected in the short term. Asked by AS, UEFA is limited to saying that “this reform is in an early stage” and that “there are no further comments to make.”

UEFA sources also indicate to AS that to evaluate the Financial Fair Play of the clubs in the 2020-21 season, the period of 2018 and 2019 was taken into account. into account 2018, 2019 and the average of 2020 and 2021 (the pandemic years). PSG spent in the summer of 2018 around 260 million on signings, since there it recorded the transfer of Mbappé from Monaco, which arrived a summer before on loan with that mandatory purchase option, precisely because the FFP prevented them from formally doing the operation in 2017. In 2019 it spent 80 million and in 2020, 50 million … To that must be added the large wage bill and the fall in income. But in principle it seems that a position transferred from Mbappé to leave PSG will weigh much more than this sea of ​​figures.

WHAT MBAPPÉ SAID In France Football: “I know that a project with or without me is different for PSG. But they understand my requests because they know that I will not make a move by way of treason. Being a great player is also doing things cleanly both on and off the field. I have to make the right decision which is difficult and give me every opportunity to make a good decision for me. Right now I am in a place that I like and in which I feel good. But is this the best place to be? I still don’t know the answer. “