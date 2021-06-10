Bit Analyst goes over the differences between the PS4 remake and its next-gen enhanced version.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is now available on PlayStation 5. If you have a paid copy of the previous game – copies of PS Plus are not upgraded for free – or if you have bought it directly on PS5, surely you are already enjoying your return to the streets of Midgar, with a new generation version packed with improvements. Although, what many of you will ask, is the following: Is it really such a big change from PS4?

First, the improved version of the game finally fixes the textures of Cloud’s door, that something is something. But, beyond these trivial details, The Bit Analyst has carried out a FFVII Remake video comparison between PS5 and PS4. A “face to face” of its 2020 version with the new generation, which reviews all the technical aspects of the adventure. First we have the resolution: 4K at 30 FPS in PS5 quality mode, or 1620p at 60 FPS in the… Well, in FPS mode, as the name suggests. For its part, the original game operated at 1080p on PS4 and at 1620p on PS4 Pro.

Yuffie is one of the novelties of the PS5 version

In this, The Bit Analyst points out that performance is solid, and has not detected any framerate problem on PS5. Beyond the resolution, it talks about remarkable improvements in global illumination of the scenes, although “some points of light still do not cast a shadow on the character.” Likewise, and back to the door issue, it mentions that numerous textures have been repaired and improved, pop-in has been reduced “considerably”, and the shadows also undergo some changes. Of course, the main course is the loading times.

Compared to the PS4’s 43.6 seconds to load a game, or the PS4 Pro’s 39.8 seconds, the new version takes As fast as 2.1 seconds to load the game on PS5. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is now available on PS5, with a free upgrade between generations, and you can now transfer your saves from your PS4 game. If you want to know in more detail what this new version offers, do not hesitate to consult our advance of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.

