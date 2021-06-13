A prequel to the first Final Fantasy that will arrive next year on PC and consoles.

It had been rumored, and it has finally been confirmed. The Final Fantasy saga goes into pure action with a production of Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo which was announced during the Square Enix conference for E3 2021. It’s called Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, and you can already see how it is in a new gameplay trailer.

As you can see, the game will feature group battles full of executions for crystallized enemies. “With the memories of their battles buried deep in their hearts, Jack and his allies, Ash and Jed, burn with the urge to defeat Chaos as they walk through the gates of the world. Shrine of Chaos“reads the description of the trailer.

“Still, the question remains: will they be the real Warriors of the Light of which the prophecy speaks? Enter a world of dark fantasy and rebel in exciting and action-packed battles “he concludes. Of course, all this refers to the story of the first Final Fantasy, justifying the game’s subtitle. The most veterans of the saga will also recognize Garland, his villain, and his shining armor.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will be available at some unspecified point in 2022, and we will be able to play it on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. It seems that the rumors that pointed to an exclusivity with Sony have not hit the mark, but there will be special content on that platform: a demo that will arrive “soon” to PS5 and will be available until next June 24.

