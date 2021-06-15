The Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin trial was causing problems when trying to launch it.

The launch of the demo for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin has caused complete chaos for Square Enix. Published exclusively for PlayStation 5, the demo of the game was unplayable at its premiere, literally: when trying to start it, an error message was thrown warning that the data of the demo was corrupted. A mistake that has lasted for a day and a half, although it has finally been resolved.

Through Twitter, the official Final Fantasy Origin account announces the launch of an update to the demo, so that players can finally test their game: “We have released a patch (version 1.03) that will solve the problems with the Trial Version of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy, which is now available to play. “

“If you already have the demo downloaded […] the error will be resolved when installing the update“adds Square Enix.” For those who download the demo again, you can play it as is as soon as you download it. Sorry for the wait“It is ironic that a game about facing Chaos and defeating Chaos – as they reiterate over and over again in their presentation trailer – had to face particular chaos as soon as their demo was released.

Luckily, it seems that the bugs have already been resolved, and that PS5 players can now get a first-hand experience this action game from Team Ninja that acts as a prequel to the first Final Fantasy. We remind you that this is not the only development A highlight of the series at the moment, since Square Enix is ​​also working on a new generation Final Fantasy XVI. If you have missed the company’s conference, and you want to be aware of its news, we leave you here with all the Square Enix announcements at E3 2021.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: PS5, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, Final Fantasy Origin, Demo, Team Ninja, and Square Enix.