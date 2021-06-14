After showing up yesterday evening at Square Enix Presents, the Japanese giant has made the site dedicated to Final Fantasy Origin, new hack and slash developed by Team Ninja that will be released on consoles and PC in 2022, in which there are several comments by Tetsuya Nomura and screenwriter Kazushige Nojima.

According to what emerged from the official page of the game, the famous Japanese designer and video game author would have started working on Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin immediately after completing the work with Dissidia 012 Duodecim.

According to Nomura, the fighting game / RPG would have inspired him a lot to create a title that not only involved the clash between different characters, but that they fought for a common goal. Here are his words:

The concept of the game dates back to when we finished with Dissidia 012 Duodecim. After making a game that involves fighting characters, I wanted to make something where they would fight for a place. It was a long time ago, then I had an idea for a new FF-based series that would be centered around an “angry man”. Several years have passed and I had the opportunity to carry out a new project, so I decided to combine the two.

Chaos is waiting for you. The #StrangerOfParadise #FinalFantasy Origin Trial Version is now live on # PS5, and runs until June 24th: https://t.co/Hp4gPqkyzx pic.twitter.com/IYw1uoZWry – STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN (@fforigin) June 13, 2021

According to Nomura’s statements, though Stranger of Paradise is different from the usual Final Fantasy, still remains firmly anchored in the famous Square Enix franchise. Furthermore, unlike the securities currently available on the market, FF Origin will feature a very violent combat system. The main plot will not be outdone either.

But that is not all. Kazushige Nojima also unbuttoned how the idea of ​​making Final Fantasy Origin came about, stating that the project was born from a simple sentence:

I want to kill Chaos. I need it. It is not a hope or a dream. It’s like a hunger. A thirst.

From this expression the Japanese screenwriter asked himself several questions; “Why do they want to kill Chaos so badly? What are their hopes and dreams?“. From these questions the story has taken hold, and from disconnected fragments Nojima has managed to come up with a story “good enough” (according to his words), managing to recreate a brutal atmosphere that is well suited to the title.

Also, according to Daisuke Inoue (game director), F.F Origin was created to bring new life to Square’s beloved gaming series, comparing the project to a real spin-off. Therefore, many aspects that have not found fulfillment in the main saga, can be gutted in this new type of Final Fantasy.

Looking forward to learning more about the much discussed hack and slash of Square Enix developed by the guys of Team Ninja, we remind you that Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin will debut soon (launch window scheduled for 2022) on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC.

Furthermore, we point out that owners of the new flagship from Sony will have the opportunity to try, until next June 24th, a demo of the game, so as to allow the Japanese development team to collect various feedback from the players.