Almost 2 days have passed since the announcement of Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, and the demo made available by Square Enix for the new game of Team Ninja unfortunately he had some serious problems. However, it is now confirmed that these have been fixed and the demo content can now be enjoyed for free on PlayStation 5, for anyone interested in getting their hands on it Final Fantasy Origin before debut.

It is necessary to specify that in order to play you must have the content (free) in the version 1.03, to avoid further problems such as those that occurred in recent days. It is sufficient to download the update normally to be able to immediately jump into the action and experience the potential of the title.

For those missing out on the latest from E3, the game was announced for all platforms during Square Enix Presents. At the same time, a demo of Final Fantasy Origin was made available, however until about 11 30 today this was not playable on PlayStation 5 for technical reasons.

The title is intended as a game soulslike set in the Final Fantasy universe, developed by a software house particularly expert for this type of content. We are in fact talking about Team Ninja, which has recently given birth to Nioh 2 (our review at this link), and that in 2022 will bring this new game to our screens.

This is a project that has been talked about for a long time due to the leaks that had spread various information on the contents of the game, and fortunately the developer has confirmed the existence of the product.

Just recently, Nomura explained what brought Square Enix to work on this new intriguing project through an interview. We refer you to our dedicated in-depth analysis for all the details on the matter.

We will soon talk to you on our pages about the impressions we had trying this first taste of the game, we advise you to stay tuned to find out more about the work.