While waiting for this non-canon adaptation, fans will have Halo Infinite news this Sunday.

One of the many video game adaptations to the cinema that we have in our sights at the moment is the Halo television series, which had been running for years at the hands of Showtime and currently – with more solid plans for the premiere – in custody from Paramount. Despite having evidence of its existence, the truth is that until today we have not had many clues or samples of how this adventure will look on the screen.

On Twitter, the user Idle Sloth (more or less recognized for his interest in the Xbox world) shares a collection of ten leaked images of the series, with hardly any context. We do not know which episodes each one corresponds to, if they are final or not, and frankly the quality of the images is so low that some do not even allow us to fully see what is happening in the scene.

3 months of Xbox Game Pass for € 1

However, there are a few differentiable elements in them, such as of course the armor of the Master Chief, UNSC vehicles such as the Warthog and Pelicans and even the first look at one of the Prophets who rule the Covenant. Along with Pablo Schreiber, the actor who plays John-117, we find several Spartan who (we assume) correspond to the actors Bentley Kalu, Natasha Culzac and Kate Kennedy.

The Halo Series by Paramount + not considered canon, which means that those responsible have the green light to experiment with these characters as they see fit: producer Kiki Wolfkill believes that not even all fans will like it because there are different ideas about what this or that character or event should be. The premiere is expected to take place in 2022, although we won’t have to wait that long to play Halo Infinite: one of the stars of E3 2021.

More about: Halo and Paramount.