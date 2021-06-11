Today (Friday June 11), films have been updated. Here is what is currently showing in Palma and Marratxi. Ocimax is showing Cruella, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and The Hobbit: The Desolation of Samug. CinemaCiutat continues to show My Salinger Year, First Cow and Nomadland. New this week is Mulholland Drive. Festival Park in Marratxi is showing Cruella, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and Let him go. New this week is The Hobbit: The Desolation of Samug.

To check for further information click on the locations above.

Mulholland Drive (2001)

Times at CineCiutat: 19.00 (Wed, Sat, Sun); 19.30 (Mon), 20.00 (Fri), 21.00 (Mon, Tues, Wed, Sat and Sun) * All the times have been updated from the printed version on Friday June 11.

Synopsis: After a car wreck on the winding Mulholland Drive renders a woman amnesiac, she and a perky Hollywood-hopeful search for clues and answers across Los Angeles in a twisting venture beyond dreams and reality.

Starring: Naomi Watts, Laura Harring and Justin Theroux.

Director: David Lynch.

Duration: 2 hours 27 minutes.

Rated: 18.

Category: Drama, Mystery and Thriller.

See above trailer

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013)

Times at Ocimax: 12.00 (Sat & Sun)

Times at Festival: 18.50 (Tues)

Synopsis: The dwarves, along with Bilbo Baggins and Gandalf the Gray, continue their quest to reclaim Erebor, their homeland, from Smaug. Bilbo Baggins is in possession of a mysterious and magical ring.

Starring: Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman and Richard Armitage.

Director: Peter Jackson.

Duration: 2 hours 14 minutes.

Rated: 12.

Category: Adventure and Fantasy.

Let him go (2020)

Times at Festival: 20.50 (Tues)

Synopsis: A retired sheriff and his wife, grieving over the death of their son, set out to find their only grandson.

Starring: Diane Lane, Kevin Costner and Kayli Carter.

Director: Thomas Bezucha.

Duration: 1 hour 53 minutes.

Rated: 16.

Category: Crime, Drama and Thriller.

My Salinger Year (2020)

Times at CineCiutat: 17.05 (Sun); 17.25 (Mon); 17.30 (Wed, Fri & Sat); 19.00 (On Mon, Tue, Wed & Sat); 20.10 (Fri); 21.30 (Tue); 21.50 (Wed, Sat & Sun); 22.05 (Mon)

Synopsis: A college grad takes a clerical job working for the literary agent of the renowned, reclusive writer JD Salinger.

Starring: Margaret Qualley, Sigourney Weaver and Douglas Booth.

Director: Philippe Falardeau.

Duration: 1 hour and 41 minutes.

Rated: 7.

Category: Drama.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

Times at Ocimax: On Sat & Sun: 12.05; Daily: 16.10 & 18.40

Times at Festival: 12.15 (Sun), 19.00 (Mon & Tue), 18.30 (Tue)

Synopsis: The Warrens investigate a murder that may be linked to a demonic possession.

Starring: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga and Ruairi O’Connor.

Director: Michael Chaves.

Duration: 1 hour and 52 minutes.

Rated: 16.

Category: Horror, Mystery and Thriller.

Cruella (2021)

Times at Ocimax: 12.10 (Sat & Sun); 16.10 (daily)

Times at Festival: 20.05 (Tues)

Synopsis: A live-action prequel feature film following a young Cruella de Vil.

Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson and Joel Fry.

Director: Craig Gillespie.

Duration: 2 hours and 14 minutes.

Genre: Comedy / Crime.

Rated: PG-13.

First Cow (2019)

Times at CineCiutat: 21.30 (Wed, Fri & Sat); 21.45 (Mon)

Starring: Alia Shawkat, John Magaro and Dylan Smith.

Director: Kelly Reichardt.

Synopsis: A skilled cook has traveled west and joined a group of fur trappers in Oregon, though he only finds true connection with a Chinese immigrant also seeking his fortune. Soon the two collaborate on a successful business.

Duration: 2 hours 2 minutes.

Genre: Drama / Western.

Rated: PG-13.

Nomadland (2020)

Times at CineCiutat: 21.45 (Sun)

Starring: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn and Linda May.

Director: Chloé Zhao.

Synopsis: After losing everything in the Great Recession, a woman embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.

Duration: 1 hour 47 minutes.

Genre: Drama.

Rated: 12.

Nominations: Won 3 Oscars (Best Film, Director and Actress)