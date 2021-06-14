This will be the last film in English with Spanish subtitles in Salobreña until October so it would be marvellous for Nuria and Gustavo if there was a great turnout.

The film, Let him go, is one I’ve been looking forward to as it stars Kevin Costner and is full of suspense. But not scary!

Hope to see many of you there this week, Tuesday 15th June at 17.00h at the Salobreña auditorium (with masks, please).

Enjoy a great summer and maybe by October we will not have to wear masks outside. Keep safe. You may like to watch the films in Spanish which Nuria and Gustavo show in the open air cinema by Salobreña beach, the end near the boat yard is. Look for posters up around town.

Thanks for your support and film suggestions

Diana