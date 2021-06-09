Filippo Inzaghi, former coach of Milan or Benevento, officially became the new coach of Brescia Calcio on Wednesday, a club that plays in Serie B (Second Division).

“Brescia Calcio communicates that it has handed over the technical direction of the first team to Filippo Inzaghi,” reads the official statement from the northern team, which reached the qualifying rounds for promotion to Serie A with Clotet on the bench.

The Spanish coach took the reins of the team in February, when he was on the verge of relegation, and in a few months he managed to radically change the club’s performance.

Clotet qualified Brescia seventh, but surrendered in the first round of the promotion playoffs against Cittadella.

As EFE learned from sources close to the negotiation, the president of Brescia, Massimo Cellino, had proposed to the Spaniard to remain in command of the club, but the coach preferred to resign to face new challenges.

“A new adventure is beginning for me and I am happy and proud. I am motivated and will do my best to restore confidence and make the club and the fans proud,” Inzaghi said in a statement provided by Brescia.