Survival Machine presents a crazy proposal that we can enjoy alone or with friends.

If you like survival and construction games, very attentive to this new game, because it will surprise you. Survival Machine is developed by the indie studio Grapes Pickers and invites us to fight against a zombie invasion as we develop our base, which is constantly on the move. Of course, we will finish them off with different firearms and melee weapons.

The Survival Machine is our home and we will have to improve it based on our needsAt IGN’s Summer of Gaming, the studio has presented the first trailer by Survival Machine. The game is confirmed, at the moment, for PC, and we only know that will arrive sometime in 2022. Basically, the Survival Machine is our home and we will have to go improving it based on our needs, to be able to advance and face the hordes of zombies that we meet.

But it is clear that this home it is not an ordinary one. Besides being a rolling base, it will be important to adapt it to our fight: an engine that uses less fuel on our trip or a new cannon to kill the enemies. Best of all, the game will leave us get off our base in order to explore the world, with the aim of obtaining new resources and discovering its mysteries.

Of course, in order to explore we will need to go well armed, since we will also meet zombies on our expeditions. The game will let us create different weapons and armor for trips abroad. But, in the end, everything we get will serve mainly to develop a better defenses for the base. At night the zombies they will try to invade us and it will have to be prevented.

So actually, the game also has elements of games of Tower defense. The varied proposal, as well as the nice graphics with few polygons, make Survival Machine a very interesting game to have on our radar. Remember that big events continue in 3DGames and you can check all the E3 2021 schedules so you don’t miss any conference.

