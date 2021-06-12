M.ore than 40 million people in Germany have so far received at least one vaccination against the coronavirus. This corresponds to 48.1 percent of the total population, as can be seen from data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) on Saturday. More than one in four people (21.35 million people or 25.7 percent) are now fully vaccinated. According to the RKI, a total of 60.1 million vaccine doses have been administered in Germany so far, 965,478 of them on Friday. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) wrote on Twitter for the first time on three days that the million mark for daily vaccinations was cracked this week. According to the RKI, around two thirds of all vaccinations were given in vaccination centers and one third in doctor’s offices.

Among the federal states, Bremen continues to have the highest proportion of first-time vaccinations with 52.9 percent, while Saxony remains at the bottom with 43.0 percent. With 30.4 percent, Saarland has the highest proportion of residents with complete vaccination protection and has so far administered the most vaccination doses per inhabitant. According to the RKI, the vaccination campaign is running slowest in Hamburg, which is also one of the countries that have received the fewest vaccine doses so far.

1911 new infections and 129 new deaths

The vaccination campaign against the Sars-CoV-2 pathogen began in Germany at the end of last year. First it was the turn of people over 80, residents of old people’s and nursing homes and medical staff. Among other things, chronically ill people with an increased risk of a serious and fatal course are given preference to vaccinate. Since Monday, people can be vaccinated regardless of the previously valid list of priorities.

The health authorities in Germany reported 1911 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. This is evident from the numbers from Saturday morning, which reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 5:01 a.m.

For comparison: a week ago the value was 2294 new corona infections. The RKI gave the seven-day incidence on Saturday morning as 18.3 nationwide. The day before it had been at 18.6, the previous week at 26.3. According to the information, 129 new deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 122 dead.

The RKI has counted 3,713,480 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not detected. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at 3,573,600. The number of people who died with or with the involvement of a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 is now given as 89,816.

According to the RKI situation report on Friday evening, the nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.83; the day before it was 0.79. This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 83 more people. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.

More than 175.1 million people around the world have been shown to have contracted the coronavirus. This is the result of a Reuters survey based on official data. After that, more than 3.93 million people have died from the virus since it was first detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019. After the US, Brazil has the highest number of deaths with more than 482,000. More than 17.2 million cases of infection were detected there. This is the third highest value worldwide after the USA and India.