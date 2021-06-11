On June 11, on the embankment of the Miass River in Chelyabinsk, a festival of sand sculptures started. Reported by IA “Ura.ru”…

For ten days, sculptors from Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Ryazan and Penza will work on their compositions. According to the assignment, they should reflect significant moments in the history of the city and the Chelyabinsk region as a whole.

“This is the development of trade and industry, the creation of the Trans-Siberian Railway, the fight against epidemics and the work of the South Urals during the Great Patriotic War,” – explained the IA “Ura.ru” in the city administration of culture.

The sand for the craftsmen was brought specially from the Kremenkul quarry. It contains enough clay to give stability to the compositions.

The figures made of sand will subsequently be covered with a protective compound. They must stand until October.

