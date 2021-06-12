More than 25 thousand people took part in the Bloggers of Russia festival, which takes place in six Russian cities. According to the organizers on Saturday, June 12, the festival was timed, among other things, to the Day of Russia.

The sites are deployed in Vladivostok, Yekaterinburg, Krasnoyarsk, Sochi, Rostov-on-Don and St. Petersburg. Among the participants are popular bloggers Katya Adushkina, Karina Cross, Evgeny Ershov, Khabib and Amina.

At the same time, in all the cities of the festival, appropriate security measures were taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus. In particular, masks and antiseptics were handed out to visitors free of charge, and the zones for the festival’s activities were arranged in such a way as to allow visitors to keep their distance.

In Vladivostok, the participants made a large-scale Russian flag, in other cities tricolors were installed in the form of large installations of ribbons.

A large-scale festival started earlier that day. Dance performances, autograph sessions, and raffles were prepared for the guests of the event.

In particular, bloggers Karina Cross and Zhenya Ershov spoke to the residents of Yekaterinburg.