This Sunday, under the gaze of popes of design with capital letters – Jony Ive, creator of the most important Apple devices, or Marc Newson – Ferrari did not present its latest racing car but rather a fashion collection. Also there were two drivers of this Italian manufacturer of luxury sports cars, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. And none seemed out of place: on a walkway mounted on the assembly line of the historic Maranello factory, a casting Mixed walked some designs halfway between the engine and the clothing. There were bulky jackets with seams that looked heat-sealed, bright red trench coats like body styles, and seat belts that wrapped around the waist with the logo of the horse rampant.

The proposal was risky, futuristic and sophisticated, but strangely solvent in a world, that of collaborations between fashion and motor, that usually offers little exciting results. Signed by Rocco Iannone, a designer trained in Dolce & Gabbana and Giorgio Armani, and staged by a powerful casting – Mariacarla Boscono opened the show and Natalia Vodianova closed it – the collection represented Ferrari’s leap into the future. “Ferrari wants to be the leader of Italian excellence, and the best in creativity in our country”, declared the president of the house, John Elkann, to the specialized newspaper WWD. “Today’s show at our factory and the openings of the Ferrari store and the Cavallino restaurant in Maranello are symbols of a strong and optimistic Italy, ready for growth and renewal.”

A moment from the Ferrari parade in Maranello, on June 13, 2021. REUTERS / Remo Casilli REMO CASILLI / Reuters

For Elkann, current head of the Agnelli saga (the founding family of Fiat and owner of Ferrari), the manufacturer must behave like a luxury brand. And luxury today combines technology, heritage, experience and a strong brand image. The recently opened Cavallino is an example of this idea. It is located in the old canteen of the plant, but it is run by a star, the famous chef Massimo Bottura (the cook declared that the region of Modena was known for its “fast cars and its slow food”). Benedetto Vigna, the CEO whose appointment was announced last week, embodies the technology side. An experienced executive in the microelectronics industry, he collaborated in the development of the iPhone and has a mission of capital importance: to draw up the electrification plan for a range of vehicles that, as is the case in other supercar manufacturers, has been done expect.

Chef Massimo Bottura displays a Ferrari car engine at his Cavallino restaurant in Maranello, Italy. GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE / Reuters

It is ironic that fashion is one of the legs on which Ferrari’s modernization strategy rests, an icon of a world full of testosterone. Its prestige is forged in the Formula 1 circuits based on blood, sweat and racing cars rosso corsa. A history of victories and tragedy. Enzo Ferrari, the driver who founded the brand in 1947, was known for his character: everything for him was a means of winning races. He despised business customers. The chassis and the engine mattered to him, not the appearance of the cars. And he took the death of his drivers on the circuit as a painful but inevitable process.

This intensity is absent in the clothes that were seen on Sunday. “Ferrari is pop,” designer Iannone told WWD. A skirt stamped with newspaper headlines, old photos and the logo of the house attested to it in the parade, as well as the nods to yellow and red, two typically Ferrari colors, and the oversized logos that ran through the collection. The position of the designer – creative director of brand diversification – also underlines that, from now on, we will not only talk about Formula 1. With fashion, Ferrari aims to reach women and young people, two audiences traditionally underrepresented in its narrative. A good part of the proposal is also unisex. And of course, sustainability has been taken into account. This manufacturer of very expensive and very fast cars made his fame based on roaring engines, illustrious customers and dizzying numbers. The dramatic silhouettes that Iannone has designed evoke all of that. But the change, in reality, is on the inside.