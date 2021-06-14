A few days after its launch, Ferrari extends the COVID-19 vaccination campaign to the family members and cohabitants of its employees.

In line with the indications of the health authorities, each Ferrari person may in fact invite a member of his or her family and affective circle to take part in the vaccination program hosted at the Company.

There are therefore more than 4,000 people who, starting from today, will be able to join, on a voluntary basis and in respect of their privacy, to this additional opportunity provided by the public health program.

They will be welcomed – starting tomorrow for the first dose and by the end of July for the second – at the Diagnostic Center in Fiorano, the vaccination point where since last February the AUSL has been administering the vaccine to the local population and more recently to the resident suppliers of the House.

Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign for Ferrari people continues at the Screening Center on the Maranello Campus, which since the opening of bookings has recorded a very high level of participation.

Ferrari is among the very first companies in Italy to launch a campaign that includes the families and cohabitants of workers, in response to the Group’s request to contribute as much as possible to the end of the pandemic even outside the company boundaries.

From the close collaboration between the Prancing Horse and the institutions, joint action in defense of the health of the whole community continues with force.