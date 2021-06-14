Not just flaming cars; In these hours Ferrari debuted in a new sector, that of fashion. Yesterday, in fact, the brand gave life to the first fashion show and it was in Maranello, in the historical headquarters of the company, the creative director Rocco Iannone unveiled the first haute couture collection.

For Ferrari, which in recent years has already started a real revolution, in these hours a new one has begun adventure.

With the will of enlarge their audience, in fact, the company decided to carry the brand of luxury even in the world of fashion, thus coming to touch the generations more Young people and in particular the female world.

Yesterday, June 13, at the headquarters of Maranello in fact, one was given life parade which, with a total of 52 looks, presented the new haute couture collection of the brand that usually deals with Automobiles!

Ferrari: the first collection of the brand

Read also: Belen and Mattia Ferrari: a love not at first sight

For the first luxury collection presented yesterday by Rocco Iannone, which formalizes the company debut in the world of fashion, a parade was prepared in the historic headquarters in Maranello. The show, which also saw a number of guests in presence, proposed a line woman, a man it’s a child, along with a number of accessories.

“The one we just have presented it is not the usual seasonal collection. After a year and a half of work, the collection transfers the DNA of the brand from the auto sector to fashion, something never experienced with this before scope is dimension”.

said the designer a Vogue L’Uomo, telling of garments to80% unisex, with inclusive sizes ranging from XXXS to XXXL.

Style casual of the line marries the perfection with i tailored cuts of jackets, pants and so on. The unmistakable red, then, he does it from master and is underlined by elements typical of the famous cars with the Prancing Horse.

The straps racing, for example, becoming very long belts while the suits are reminiscent of the uniforms of the pilots. Also materials they pass from bodywork to clothing, such as the fiber of carbon used for models ready-to-wear.

It might interest you: Belen introduces her new boyfriend, it’s her friend Mattia

For the sneakers the brand has collaborated with Puma while for the selection of glasses has partnered with Ray–Ban. The collection will be distributed through i shops physical scattered around the world but will also be available online!