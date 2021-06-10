The sports car manufacturer Ferrari announced on Wednesday the appointment of Benedetto Vigna as the new CEO of the company, after Luis Camilleri resigned from his position last December citing “personal reasons”.

As reported by the Italian firm, Vigna will hold his new position as of September 1. He currently chairs the Analog, MEMS and Sensors (AMS) group, belonging to the ST technology company.

“We are delighted to welcome Benedetto Vigna as our new CEO. His deep knowledge of the technologies that drive much of the change in our industry and his proven innovation, business development and leadership skills will further strengthen Ferrari ”, stressed the president of the company, John elkann.

In his new role at the helm of Ferrari, Vigna will aim to ensure that the brand continues to build its leadership position as the creator of the most advanced vehicles in the world.

“It is a special honor to join Ferrari and I do so with emotion and responsibility. Excitement for the great opportunities that there are to be achieved. And with responsibility towards the extraordinary achievements made by the company’s workers ”, Vigna added.