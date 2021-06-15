For the first time in the 2021 season, Ferrari will have to renounce the Mission Winnow brand on the SF21. The anti-tobacco regulations that are in force in France prevent the Reds of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz from showing the logo that refers to the Philip Morris International campaign.

The Scuderia on the occasion of the 2019 French GP, the last one that took place at Paul Ricard before the COVID-19 pandemic, had replaced Mission Winnow with the logo that celebrated the 90th anniversary of the Cavallino, while in this edition there will simply be the disappearance of the brand that appeared for the first time in the 2018 Japanese GP at Suzuka both from the single-seater and from the clothing of the team and drivers.

Mission Winnow for PMI represents the mirror of the transformation of the tobacco multinational committed to replacing cigarettes with smoke-free products.

To this end, 400 scientists, engineers and technicians are dedicated to developing less harmful alternatives to cigarettes at the two research and development sites based in Switzerland and Singapore. The intent is to radically transform the industry through scientific and technological innovation and the promotion of constructive dialogue.

Ferrari and F1 represent the maximum expression of research for which the union is more than natural, taking into account the very close bond that binds Philip Morris International to the Cavallino since the mid-1980s when an uninterrupted collaboration began that continues today.