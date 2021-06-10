The national deputy of Juntos por el Cambio, Fernando Iglesias, charged hard against the Alberto Fernández administration by questioning the policy implemented during the pandemic by stating that “the only thing that this government redistributes is death.”

Speaking to the program A dos Voces, which is broadcast on the Todo Noticias channel, the legislator summoned the head of the block of Deputies of the Frente de Todos, Máximo Kirchner, for this Thursday to call a session to discuss the reform of the Vaccine law with the intention of removing the word “neglect” and allowing the entry of Pfizer doses for pregnant women to be vaccinated.

“Massa, did you get vaccinated or did you not get vaccinated? All the Galmarini were vaccinated, all the Duhalde were vaccinated. The deputies who were vaccinated by leaving the queue are all of them,” Iglesias attacked in reference to the ruling party legislators. “They have to give an explanation because those who saw to redistribute everything, the only thing they redistributed was death,” completed the opposition deputy.

Iglesias challenged Máximo Kirchner to present “a deviation from the regulation so that Pfizer can enter and pregnant women can be vaccinated.” “We are going to vote for it and we are going to vote that they remove the word negligence if that is the obstacle” to allow the income of those doses, he completed.

Leandro Santoro, a legislator from Buenos Aires, participated in the debate, and he tried to tone down the debate and demanded that Iglesias “try to tell people that not everything is money or shit because society needs minimal agreements because otherwise the system is at risk. democratic”.

“If people begin to imagine that the vaccines do not arrive because the president wants to collect bribes, that generates hatred,” replied the legislator and adviser to President Alberto Fernández.

