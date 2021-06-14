His privileged individual technique, as well as his constant appearances to contribute both in attack and defense, have made Fernando Gorriarán one of the best midfielders in the entire Liga Mx, a vital piece for Santos to reach the grand final in the last cycle. same where they fell to Cruz Azul.
However, it seems that his relationship with the club’s board of directors is not the best currently, to such an extent that in the midst of his concentration with Uruguay to play the Coapa América, the footballer declared that his future would be outside of Santos.
“Nothing is known yet. It is very likely that he will come out for some issues with the club. Today I am here and after the cup is over it will be seen what happens”
– Fernando Gorriarán
Faced with the impossibility of signing Arturo Vidal, America would look for Fernando Gorriarán
Although, the Uruguayan only made it clear that his chances of leaving are very high, without making his destination clear, two teams of the MX League celebrate these statements by ‘Nando’, these are América and Tigres, who in recent weeks have probed options to undertake the signing of the Uruguayan and strengthen the midfield and now, with the break between the footballer and Santos de Torreón, both teams have many more options to get their signing.
