Like other artists and figures of the show, Fernando Armas decided to share with his followers the option he took for the Second round, which was held on the last Sunday, June 6.

In his official Twitter account, he indicated that none of the candidates convinced him and decided to vote flawed at the polls. However, he expressed that he will remain vigilant in the face of any incident that may arise in a possible government of Keiko Fujimori or Pedro Castillo.

“I say it, I vitiated my vote and here I am waiting for a result to defend my country. For my work, for my health, for my family, long live Peru. God bless us, “wrote the humorist for América Televisión on the aforementioned platform.

Fernando Armas also detailed his experience during election day. Around noon, he indicated that he had already cast his vote and even said that he made a gesture with the people who were at his voting table.

“Ready, I have already fulfilled my civic duty. Now it’s time to be vigilant for freedoms and our rights. Getting a smile from the table members was my gratitude for their work, thank you guys, “he said.

Like the comedian, other television figures revealed the name of the candidate they chose to govern the country. Tatiana Astengo explained to her followers that, after a long analysis, she voted for Pedro Castillo.

“How good it feels to vote with the awareness that I have privileges and that the way to thank is to wish the same to those who do not have opportunities. Corruption will never provide them. My vigilant vote with slippers always. #ChangeViciadoporPencil ”.

László Kovács did the same: “I just went on to tell you that my vote is for the pencil (pencil icon)”.

