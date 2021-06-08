The Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, said today that “the restrictions” due to the coronavirus “decidedly accelerated the decline in cases in the City” of Buenos Aires and announced that next week a “first milestone” will be reached, as foresees that 40% of citizens are vaccinated.

“The City has been declining before the restrictions, but the (latest) restrictions deepened the decline. The restrictions decidedly accelerated the decline in cases in the City and that is what we have been seeing in the last five or six days, “said the official in an interview with C5N.

In addition, he reported that “33% of Buenos Aires have at least one dose of the vaccine, and that number is very significant” since “countries in general, when they have reached 40%, have had an epidemiological impact” important.

“If we can follow this path, next week we will reach that first milestone, which for us is very important, “he stressed.

One of the citizens who will receive the inoculation in the next few hours will be Quirós himself, who revealed that this Tuesday the first dose will be given.

“We are finishing the risk groups between today and tomorrow and now we start by age, and I am in that age group,” said the 58-year-old minister.

He also assured that “to the extent that vaccines have arrived in Argentina intensively,” the CABA has “been able to speed up the campaign a lot vaccination “.

Quirós insisted that although “the vaccine is an extremely important element” and that “people truly live it as a space of new hope”, it must be borne in mind that that alone “is not enough”.

That is why he asked “keep making the effort, especially giving this time to the vaccine to have its effect “.

Regarding the progression of cases in the City, he explained that “It has been 14 days of case declines”.

“We were after Easter in 2,800 cases per day, speaking of the moving average; then we fell to 2,200 and we had an increase again to 2,700 until three weeks ago. Now we have been falling in cases for two weeks. Today we are in a moving average of 1,700, that is to say a thousand fewer cases (…); it is a very significant decrease that has not yet reached, “he warned.

About the intensive therapies He noted that “occupancy levels have not yet decreased”.

They are in a “81% average occupancy level, but in recent days it has been slowly declining. We need a greater decline, “he said.

However, he clarified that “what is seen is that the cases decrease, and two or three weeks after intensive therapies they copy the same curve“.

In addition, the average age of infected, “has descended” but in general it is due to the fact that the older population is vaccinated.

He also indicated that the “fatality by age group it is observed that it has decreased for all groups, comparing last year’s curve with this one “.

Regarding the expiration of the presidential DNU with the latest restrictions, he anticipated: “We are going to see the cases in these days and based on that we are going to have a very clear look to see which is the path that seems most appropriate.”

“We have been two months diverting the social discussion and the focus of what we have to discuss,” said Quirós, consulted about infections in schools. And he noted: “Unfortunately, we have gone to a debate that it has been politicized more than necessary“.

The Buenos Aires Health Minister proposed that “adults or intermediate age” should make efforts to reduce the circulation of the virus, “so that the children can continue in their own business”, in relation to face-to-face classes.

