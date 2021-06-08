The Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, received this Tuesday the first dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus, since it is included in the group of 55 to 59 years without comorbidities that began to be inoculated in the City of Buenos Aires.

“When I was 58 years old, I registered and today I had to get vaccinated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, I feel emotion seeing how we are taking care of ourselves as a community and the hope that there is less and less to leave this moment of so much pain behind, “the official wrote on his Twitter account.

Meanwhile, along with three photos that portray the moment, he thanked nurse Yanina who attended him “with such kindness.”

And he extended this gratitude “to the entire team that works so hard to make this great vaccination campaign possible.”

Last Friday, the minister had announced the registration for people between 55 and 59 years old, among which is included and, as he had clarified at the beginning of the vaccination campaign, he would be registered when the corresponding turn for his group arrived. age.

He did not even consider being part of the strategic groups so he waited for his age group to be qualified to sign up.

The number of people from 55 to 59 years old represents the first age group without risk factors to start getting vaccinated in the City, since until now it was only done with people over 60 years old, health workers, teachers, strategic personnel and people with comorbidities.

According to data from the Secretariat of Statistics and Censuses, the age range between 50 and 54 years is 173,627 people. However, the figure is somewhat lower, as many have already been vaccinated for belonging to other groups; for example, health workers or people with previous illnesses.

Something similar happens with those between 55 and 59 who, according to estimates, would be about 140,000 Buenos Aires. Many began to receive between this Monday and Tuesday the shifts to apply the doses of the Astrazeneca or Sputnik V vaccines, which are the ones that are being used at the moment.

To register you have to enter the official website of the City. Then you have to wait for the arrival of an email to which you have to respond choosing day and time options.

The next step is to show up at the vaccination center. And once the dose is applied, wait fifteen minutes, which is the stipulated time in which an adverse reaction can occur.

According to the calculations of the Buenos Aires Government, in the City there are 1,200,000 people who make up the priority population. In stage 1, health personnel were vaccinated, in stage 2 and 3 those over 60 years of age. In addition, progress was made on number 5, which includes people with previous illnesses from 18 years of age.

