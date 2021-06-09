Cairo (DPA)

Tunisian Ferjani Sassi, midfielder for the first football team in Zamalek, expressed his pride in the period in which he played for the White Castle.

Ferjani Sassi said through his account on the social networking site “Twitter” today, Wednesday: “With pride, I cherish the most important period in my life with Zamalek club… God knows that I have been faithful to this entity inside and outside the stadium.”

The Tunisian national team midfielder added: The great Zamalek fans remain my true supporter at all stations. He explained: Good is what God has chosen, and soon I will clarify all the facts.

Ferjani Sassi’s contract with Zamalek expires at the end of the current season, and the matter is still unclear regarding the position of his renewal or his departure to another club.