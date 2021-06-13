Feid announced the release of his reggaeton track “Fumeteo”. This new single has an “old school” essence to the lyrics, combined with a nightclub vibe and incorporates specially made choruses for everyone to dance and enjoy the moment.

Written by Feid and produced by Sky Rompiendo, the song shares the same atmosphere with “Chimbita”, already certified Gold in the United States and Puerto Rico.

The music video for “Fumeteo”, which premiered on Rolling Stone, has a clear reggaeton aesthetic. The direction was in charge of Deathofgian.

“This is the most important video of my entire career. I am very happy to share it with those who started with me in Medallo (Medellín) in the studies, grinding, and with my team that is always working so hard so that I am here doing this. It’s just the beginning and my next album will be amazing. For now, enjoy this masterpiece ”, said the interpreter about this work.

Throughout his career, Feid has earned multi-platinum certifications and over a billion views. On Spotify it exceeded eight million monthly listeners. The urban music scene is sure to hear more about this artist as he continues to share his career with his fans and set trends with his musical genius and quirky rhythms.

