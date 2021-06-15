Yesterday the video of the summer hit by Fedez, Orietta Berti and Achille Lauro was released. The two drag queens featured in the video tried to contact Fedez to update him on the treatment received in his absence.

In less than twenty-four hours, the video of One thousand, the brand new single from Fedez, Orietta Berti and Achille Lauro has reached more than one million views.

The video is exact mirror of the summer hit: engaging, looking to the past but with a touch of whimsical modernity. In the music video the 70s appear revitalized in a current context, while scenes full of details and colors alternate.

To make the video, Fedez chose to include two Drag Queen: Paola Penelope ed Eva Paradise. A much appreciated call received by Fedez, because – as specified in the letter subsequently published – making them appear in an important project is certainly inclusive and useful from a social and human point of view.

Unfortunately, however, not everything that is done with noble ends is done without a hitch. Indeed, Paola Penelope ed Eva Paradise they wanted to warn Fedez of what – in the absence of the rapper – happened on the set.

The biting letter from Paola Penelope to Fedez

Immediately after the release of the music video of One thousand, on the Facebook profile of Drag Queen Paola Penelope a letter addressed to Fedez.

The letter specifies how much Fedez he is not one of the “culprits”, but that it would be better to check more carefully the collaborators he surrounds himself with.

The text was shared publicly to ensure that Fedez saw him.

This specifies Paola Penelope at first, saying that he had tried to contact him on his social channels. Paola Penelope realizes the infinite number of messages and requests that reach the rapper every minute, so she shared the story with the public.

The letter specifies a treatment – in the absence of Fedez – very disrespectful and that made the two feel Drag Queen completely out of context.

The events are listed by Paola Penelope who does not want to “point the finger” for free but intelligently expose events that it would be good not to happen again. Because unfortunately, for the Drag Queen, were “Two days of nightmare work”.

Paola Penelope she also told of when she and her colleague were called “trans”, specifying that it is not an offense in itself … but:

“Mind you, being called” trans “is not an offense, indeed, but there I was sure that the director did not have the awareness of the figure of the Drag Queen and that our presence made no sense”.

The letter ends with great respect and gratitude towards the rapper. TO Fedez, however, greater attention is suggested. Indeed, however much he exposes himself to the rainbow community, it is essential that those who work with him can travel on the same wavelength: