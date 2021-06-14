The rapper announced it yesterday: the Mille video clip would be released today. From 2 pm on YouTube is therefore available the official video of the summer hit launched by Fedez together with Achille Lauro and Orietta Berti. Among sequins, swimming pools and sequins, it is truly unmissable.

There is no denying: Orietta Berti is the undisputed diva of the official video of One thousand. Released on YouTube this afternoon at 2pm, it is full of scenes destined to become iconic.

Above all, Achilles Laurel is Fedez who act as valets for Orietta Berti, waving it with fans of feathers while echoing the chorus unmistakably sung by theCavriago’s nightingale, wrapped in a cascade of designer sequins GCDS.

Of elements that immediately make the video of One thousand it is scattered with them: from the swimming pool to the synchronized swimmers to the swimmers who swallow frozen Coca-Cola. And if so far the launch video has raised 1.6 million views, the official one is destined to reach many more.

Orietta Berti and the partnership with GCDS

Now if we talk about Orietta Berti you can’t help but think of her wearing sequins and rhinestone shells, an unmistakable brand designed for her by GCDS.

From his participation in Sanremo 2021, Orietta Berti, a living legend of Italian pop music of the 60s, has always been dressed by the fashion brand headed by Julian It fits. The shell-shaped details on the shimmering suits have become an inevitable hallmark for her.

So it was also on the set of One thousand, where is it Orietta national shines in the midst of Fedez ed Achilles Laurel, surrounded by fans of feathers.

Fedez, invariably in Versace

Also Fedez he does not contradict his own Maison trusted for the big occasions it is Versace. He too, like Orietta Berti, reconfirmed the brand with which he was on the stage of theAriston in March 2021, when she took second place in outfits designed by Donatella.

Thus, in the villa setting of the video by One thousand, Fedez does not renounce the legendary prints Versace that distinguish the rapper’s shirts and suits.

Achille Lauro forever in Gucci

As we have been used to seeing it for years now, Achilles Laurel he is always splendid in clothes Gucci. From the most daring costumes for his Sanremo performances designed by the genius of fashion Alexander Michele, the lead singer of Marilù it was reconfirmed in the clothes of the favorite Maison.

So you live genderless for him in this video, a style choice he often resorts to: from flared trousers to ankle boots with heels, combining pastel colors and pop colors, very coordinated with the Fedez.

All this to make an extremely fresh and attractive product for the summer season, which is the video of One thousand.