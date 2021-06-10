Federico Salazar defeated the coronavirus and was discharged last Tuesday, June 8, after being hospitalized for several days in a clinic. Katia Condos, wife of the journalist, celebrated the event.

In this regard, the communicator responded to a local media when he would return to the news of America Television.

“I have no date, it depends on the recovery, we are seeing with the doctor. Thank you, ”Salazar declared, leaving his return to the screens without a specific date.

The journalist tested positive for COVID-19 on May 21. Through a statement, channel 4 reported the contagion of his collaborator and his temporary absence in América Noticias and Cuarto Poder.

Katia Condos was also infected. “Thank you very much for everything, for all the love, for the entire remote company and take good care this Sunday that you go to vote, take good care of yourselves, I’m going to vote too,” said the host in a video.

Colleagues of Federico Salazar celebrate his medical discharge

Verónica Linares, who accompanies Federico on informational programs, was the first to celebrate that her colleague defeated COVID-19. “What a joy. I love you very much, ”he wrote on his social networks, referring to a photo that Condos shared.

For her part, Rebeca Escribns also left him a tender message. “I am very happy! I love you, dear friends, “he wrote in his Instagram stories.

