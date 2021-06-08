The journalist Federico Salazar managed to defeat COVID-19 after being hospitalized in a clinic for several days. The actress Katia Condos released the news through social media.

The Peruvian artist shared images of the emotional reunion she lived with her husband, who was discharged this Tuesday, June 8.

“Thank you!”, Wrote the actress in the publication of Instagram which already has more than 46,000 views. In the video, the journalist is shown recovered while being transferred in a wheelchair by medical personnel.

In the middle of some balloons and decorations, Federico Salazar and Katia Condos gave each other a big hug and then they waved for the camera that recorded the happy moment. She welcomed him along with other family members. “Yes it could, Fede. Welcome home! ”Was the message placed at the end of the clip.

Remember that the couple contracted the coronavirus. However, Federico Salazar’s health presented complications, for which he had to be hospitalized.

It was on May 21 when the América TV channel reported that the journalist tested positive for the COVID-19, which is why he had to leave the leadership of the news programs América Noticias and Cuarto Poder.

