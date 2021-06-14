He will be in Naples for the International Swimming League tournament, scheduled from 26 August to 30 September

Turin – Federica Pellegrini will not close his career at Tokyo Olympics but it will not go on until the next ones European swimming championships, scheduled in Rome in 2022. “I won’t get there, my body won’t let me”, explained Federica Pellegrini, who will instead be in the pool in Naples for the “International Swimming League” tournament scheduled from 26 August to 30 September .

“It will be a supplement to the Olympics but I will not go beyond the Isl (International Swimming League), I will not make it to the European Championships in Rome 2022: my body does not allow me and even before I said yes to Isl I thought a lot “, he said in the press conference presenting the regular season of the International Swimming League.

Federica Pellegrini has therefore confirmed that she will continue to swim too after the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, scheduled from 23 July to 8 August, but only to participate in the Isl.

