The Federal Authority for Governmental Human Resources has launched the guiding guide for occupational health and safety standards for the office work environment in the federal government (workplaces or home), which aims to familiarize ministries, federal entities and employees of those entities with the best practices and standards of occupational health and safety that are globally applied in the office or home work environment.

Aisha Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Human Resources Policies Sector at the authority, said that the launch of the guide comes as part of an integrated series of intensive efforts made by the authority; To develop the institutional work system in the federal government, improve government work mechanisms and tools in ministries and federal entities, and ensure the provision of a safe, healthy and exemplary work environment for employees, whether they work from workplaces or from their homes.

Al-Suwaidi confirmed that the issuance of the guide is a continuation of the efforts of the authority that it has been making for years, which focus in essence on protecting federal government employees, and educating them about any risks that may surround them, and thus preserving their health and safety, at all times and circumstances, especially during work, whether it is From the office, home or in the field.

She said that the guide comes in line with the transformations imposed by the “Covid-19” pandemic, especially with regard to emerging and changing work patterns, as it was not limited to the office work environment in workplaces and institutions, but also included working from home or anywhere else. It is noteworthy that the guide to occupational health and safety standards for the office work environment in the federal government is available, and its electronic version can be found on the authority’s website www.fahr.gov.