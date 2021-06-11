Austria, Greece and Co.

On July 1st, the time has come: The federal government is lifting the travel warning for corona risk areas. Which countries have now been removed from the risk list by the RKI and which vacation is possible again.

Berlin – More and more countries are disappearing from the list of risk areas. This is possible due to the falling number of corona infections, especially in Europe. The RKI announced on Friday that parts of Greece, Croatia and Switzerland as well as all of Austria will no longer be considered a risk area from Sunday. As a result, there will no longer be any entry restrictions due to the coronavirus for entering Germany by land.

As the dpa The holiday islands of Madeira in Portugal and Cyprus as well as twelve other countries in the Balkans, Eastern Europe, Asia and North America are also reported to be removed from the risk list. Including the USA and Canada. However, in these two countries there is still an entry ban for Germans who do not live there.

According to the Robert Koch Institute, the following countries are no longer considered risk areas:

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Greece – the regions of Mount Athos, North Aegean, East Macedonia, Thrace, Peloponnese

Canada

Kosovo

Croatia (exception: Medimurje and Varazdin counties)

Lebanon

Moldova

Montenegro

North Macedonia

Norway – the provinces of Innlandet and Viken

Austria

Portugal – Madeira region

Switzerland – Cantons of Bern and Thurgau

Serbia

Ukraine

United States

Cyprus

RKI no longer classifies Austria, Croatia and Greece as risk areas

Most of the Austrian federal states were removed from the list of risks a week ago. From Sunday this also applies to the two remaining federal states of Tyrol and Vorarlberg. If you want to enter Austria from Germany, you still have to show a negative antigen or PCR test. This does not apply to those who have been vaccinated or who have recovered.

Croatia is almost completely “risk free”. Only two regions inland are still considered to be risk areas. In Greece, the islands of the northern Aegean and the Pelopennes are removed from the list. Well-known islands in the northern Aegean are Lesbos and Samos, which will no longer be classified as risk areas as of Sunday.

High-incidence areas are downgraded by the RKI: quarantine is no longer required

Georgia, Qatar and Mexico are also downgraded by the RKI. The countries previously categorized as high-incidence areas are downgraded to risk areas. Therefore, when entering Germany from one of the three countries, there is no general quarantine requirement. Instead, a negative test is sufficient.

High-incidence areas are typically countries where the seven-day incidence per 100,000 population is over 200. Countries with an incidence over 50 are considered risk areas.

Federal government cancels travel warnings: “We can look forward to traveling”

The federal government is currently advising against vacation trips abroad. But that should change on July 1st. For more than 100 countries, the travel warning for tourist trips to corona risk areas will be lifted on July 1st. “After long months of lockdown, we can look forward to more normalcy, this also applies to travel,” said Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Friday, explaining the Federal Government’s decision.

Thus, in future, the Federal Foreign Office’s travel advice to countries that are no longer classified as risk areas will “ask for particular caution”. This affects, for example, Italy, large parts of Spain and from Sunday all of Austria.

Vacation possible again – with “common sense and a sense of proportion”

“Hope and confidence will return to Germany in the summer,” said Maas. Nevertheless, lifting a travel warning is not an invitation to carelessness. “Travel with reason and a sense of proportion, that is the motto of this summer. The danger posed by the virus and its mutants is far from over, ”explains Maas. Therefore, in the future, too, warnings are given against traveling to high-incidence and virus variant areas. It is clear: “In the summer of 2021, nobody can claim to have been surprised by the pandemic while on vacation.” (dpa / jsch)

List of rubric lists: © Michael Runkel / imago