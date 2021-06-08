The newest corvette of the project 20386 “Mercury” will be the first of the Russian ships to be built entirely according to the “stealth” concept. About it RIA News said two knowledgeable sources.

The interlocutors of the agency explained that previously only certain elements of stealth technology were used on Russian ships, however, the concept of an inconspicuous ship has not yet been fully implemented. According to the designers’ idea, “a 100-meter ship will reflect the radio signal like a small boat” thanks to the radio-absorbing coating throughout the entire area of ​​the object, a special shape of the superstructure and innovative materials and paints.

It is clarified that the corvette’s hull has already been completed, now the ship’s superstructures are being formed. The level of stealth is planned to be tested on special tests.

On June 7, The National Interest suggested that the Russian Mercury-class corvettes could face the same problems as the American coastal warships of the Freedom and Independence types. Among the problems that may accompany the construction of a promising Russian ship are cost overruns and technical problems. In particular, it is said about the unsuccessful choice of the propulsion system, the suboptimal design of the radar system and the insufficient combat capability of the corvette. Experts of the publication argue that the corvette of the project 20386 “remains a unique testing ground until its capabilities reach perfection.”

Project 20386 corvette “Mercury” must hit surface ships with cruise missiles, search for and destroy submarines, protect ships and vessels from enemy air attack by an anti-aircraft missile system, and provide artillery support for the landing.