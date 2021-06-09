Property of the Anti-Corruption Fund, an extremist organization banned in Russia (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) will be transferred to the state after satisfying the claims of creditors. This was reported to “Lente.ru” in the press service of the Moscow City Court.

On June 9, the court ruled to ban the activities of FBK, the Fund for the Protection of Citizens’ Rights and Navalny’s Headquarters. According to the court’s decision, these organizations are immediately liquidated. The Moscow prosecutor’s office stressed that the fund and Navalny’s headquarters regularly organized unauthorized events that ended in riots.

FBK lawyers left the courtroom even before the verdict was pronounced. They plan to appeal against the decision to recognize the fund as an extremist organization.