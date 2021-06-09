HWelcome to the 169th episode of the FAZ Objection Podcast!

Animal welfare is not particularly high on the priority lists of most parties, but also of veterinary offices and public prosecutors’ offices. We talk to criminal law professor Elisa Hoven about the inadequate legal situation, the low density of controls and the rare and mild penalties even in the case of massive violations – and about a reform proposal by the Greens that wants to give more weight to animal welfare.

The EU Commission is initiating infringement proceedings against Germany based on the Federal Constitutional Court ruling on the ECB’s bond purchase program. The power struggle between Brussels, Luxembourg, Karlsruhe and Berlin, which has meanwhile clearly subsided, has thus reached a new level of escalation – without it being clear what a politically and legally acceptable solution could look like.

The European Court of Justice has ruled that Germany has violated EU law by taking too little action against exceeding the permissible nitrogen oxide limit values ​​in a number of German cities in the years 2010-2016. Since the air values ​​have meanwhile improved considerably – mainly as a result of complaints from Deutsche Umwelthilfe – no major course corrections are necessary as a result of the ruling.

The introduction of corporate criminal law as agreed in the coalition agreement and the inclusion of children’s rights in the Basic Law will no longer take place in this legislative period. Spontaneously and surprisingly, however, the Union and the SPD agreed to expand the use of the so-called state Trojan.

At the end, as always, there is the Just Judgment – this time for free submission of exams.

Chapter:

7:05 am Interview on animal welfare law with Elisa Hoven

43:44 Infringement proceedings due to ECB judgment

1:03:38 ECJ on nitric oxide pollution

1:12:00 addenda

1:15:03 Fair judgment

Show notes:

