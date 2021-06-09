D.The most important things for you this Wednesday:

1. The first masks fall

2. Vaccination committee against general corona vaccination for children

3. Train drivers want to strike

4. Biden in Europe

5. Who has to judge the ECB’s policy?

6. More than 800 arrests in police raids

7. Some travel destinations are already fully booked



In Saarland there is still a mask requirement: primary school in Saarbrücken

1. The first masks fall

How low does the incidence have to drop in order for the mask requirement to end? Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Saxony provide the first answers.

Suddenly without a mask: The decision was published on Tuesday lunchtime, from this Wednesday it will apply, the elimination of the mask requirement in schools in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. Even at open-air events, masks should no longer have to be worn there in the future.

Low incidence: This is justified with the very low incidence, which is below 10 in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. Private celebrations are again possible with 30 people, public celebrations even with 100 people plus children, vaccinated and convalescent people. Saxony is also loosening up with low incidences. For example, there is no longer a mask requirement in schools if the incidence is stable below 35. The test requirement remains. School trips are allowed again.

What about zero incidence? The question has not arisen for a long time, but now the districts of Goslar and Friesland have reported a seven-day incidence of zero. A city like Duisburg also reported that nine of its districts had an incidence of zero. In this case, the Robert Koch Institute does not see any automatism to the nationwide end of all corona measures. Many openings could then take place again, but only with protective measures, participant restrictions and with hygiene concepts. The federal government accepts the end of the federal emergency brake at the end of June, but wants to extend the classification of the “epidemic emergency”, which allows the federal government to enforce regulations more quickly.

The vaccination of the children has started: the Standing Vaccination Commission is not convinced.

2. Vaccination committee against general corona vaccination for children

If children and parents follow the recommendation, there will be no herd immunity. Some scientists think it is an illusion anyway.

STIKO: On Thursday, the Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO) wants to make its recommendations for corona vaccination for minors. But the first details are already known and it is therefore clear: only very overweight children and those with certain serious illnesses should be vaccinated, but the vast majority not. This is justified with the low risk of children and adolescents to suffer a severe or even fatal corona course.



Image: FAZ





No herd immunity: If most families follow the recommendation, that represents up to 15 percent of the population who will not be vaccinated. Since not all adults want to be vaccinated, the vaccination rate for herd immunity that was recently estimated at around 85 percent cannot be achieved.

Do all children get sick? Christian Drosten is not the only, but probably the most prominent, virologist who does not believe in the concept of herd immunity. Since Corona is so contagious, he firmly expects that everyone who is not vaccinated will become infected with the disease. The virus will spread unnoticed in the throat of vaccinated people or in children who show no symptoms. Immune protection is only achieved when everyone is vaccinated or infected. He considers it risky to assume that the course in children is basically harmless.

Something was going on: 2015 rail strike in Hamburg

3. Train drivers want to strike

The GDL is known for tough labor disputes. Now she wants to go on strike when people can travel by train again.

Negotiations failed: The train drivers’ union (GDL) declares the negotiations with the railways to have failed and begins “initiating industrial action”. The railway should receive a written confirmation in the course of the week. The train drivers wanted wage increases of 4.8 percent and 1,300 euros Corona special bonus as well as relief in working hours and an expansion of company pensions. The railway wanted to orient itself on the collective agreement of the public service with 3 to 5 percent wage increase for 28 months.