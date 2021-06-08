D.The most important things for you this Tuesday:

Philip Eppelsheim Editor in politics of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

The CDU and CSU want to set themselves apart sharply from the AfD, but they want to fight for previous AfD voters. You should never give someone up for lost.

Fight: After the success of the CDU in the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt, the Union wants to continue fighting for previous AfD voters. CSU General Secretary Markus Blume said in the FAZ podcast for Germany: “You must never give someone up in a democracy.” As a Union, one must see that one is “able to connect again” among the voters. “Anyone who no longer wants to make an effort to reach certain groups of voters makes themselves smaller and smaller in the long run.”

AfD voters: Had it been up to the men in Saxony-Anhalt alone, the AfD would have outclassed all other parties with 29 percent of the vote. Only 18 percent of women voted for the AfD. Among the 25 to 34-year-old voters, the AfD was ahead of the CDU with 22 percent. In the age group of 35 to 44 year olds, the proportion is 28 to 29. In the over 60 year olds, the AfD came to 19 percent, in the over 70 year olds it was only 11.

Tail wind: The CSU chairman Markus Söder said that the result of the state elections meant “tailwind” for the whole Union. “And so for Armin too.” How the general election in September will end is completely open. Election winner Reiner Haseloff said that the Union could only get results like those achieved by the CSU in Bavaria if the CDU and CSU went ahead together.

2. After the election is before the election

The election in Saxony-Anhalt is over. This is how the Greens, SPD and FDP are looking at the federal election.

No consequences: The prospects for the Greens in Saxony-Anhalt were modest from the start, but the result of 5.9 percent was disappointing. Sympathizers of the Greens turned to the Prime Minister’s party in the last few meters to prevent the AfD from becoming the strongest force, said party leader Robert Habeck on Monday. The result has no impact on the federal government, after all, there could be no office holder bonus in September. When asked whether he saw the Green Party leader Annalena Baerbock weakened as the main opponent in the Bundestag election campaign, the CDU chairman Armin Laschet said: “She is the main competitor, and I take every competitor seriously.”

Open race: The SPD in Saxony-Anhalt was double-digit before the election and is now single-digit. Katja Pähle, who ran as the top candidate, called the result “really terrible”. The SPD chairman Norbert Walter-Borjans said that the SPD had to do two things better before the federal election: firstly, it had to ensure that the government’s successes were more closely linked to the SPD, and secondly, it had to emphasize that the SPD was at the decisive points always being thwarted by the Union. Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz tweeted on Monday: “The race is open.”