D.The most important things for you this Friday:

1. Greens are fighting for their election platform

2. Boris Johnson’s demand

3. Cardinal Marx should continue

4th Kick-off at the European Football Championship

5. Tichanovskaya: “The EU must show strength”

6. Swiss against more climate protection?

7. The Berlinale is defying the pandemic



Will rule: Annalena Baerbock with Robert Habeck

:



Image: AFP





1. Greens are fighting for their election platform

The program for the federal election is to be decided at the party congress of the Greens. But there are many requests for changes. Who will prevail?

3280 amendments: Higher CO2 prices, higher minimum wages, nationwide rent caps – and the question of how high a speed limit should be on German roads. The list of change requests for the election program is long. The biggest sticking point: the CO2 price. With regard to a possible increase, the parliamentary group leader Katrin Göring-Eckardt warned in the newspapers of the Funke media group: “We must not overburden anyone.” One thing is clear: The base wants to tighten many points. Where it will prevail is open.

97.1 percent: The delegates will also confirm Annalena Baerbock as candidate for chancellor and co-party leader Robert Habeck. Almost two years ago, Baerbock was elected chairman with a record result of 97.1 percent. Most recently, she had come under fire: It was first discovered that she had to report additional income to the Bundestag administration. Then several false statements on her résumé caused trouble.

Don’t worry: In view of the somewhat poorer polls, Baerbock is calm: “The election campaign is only just beginning. The fact that we stood at 28 percent around my nomination was a small sensation and it is clear that the election campaign always goes up and down. ”The Green Party Congress takes place digitally from today to Sunday.

more on the subject



Visit to Carbis Bay: Joe and Jill Biden with Boris and Carrie Johnson

:



Image: AP





2. Boris Johnson’s demand

Even before the G7 summit, the British prime minister made it clear what he wanted from the group: a billion vaccine doses for developing countries.

Advancement: In a guest article for the FAZ, host Johnson calls his goal for the meeting in Cornwall, south-west England, “high, but absolutely necessary”. Everyone in the world should be able to be vaccinated by the end of 2022. His demand should not fall on deaf ears: US President Joe Biden wants the United States to donate 500 million corona vaccine doses to 92 poorer countries. Paris also spoke out in favor of donations. From Berlin it was said that Germany was already involved in this area. The debate over whether to remove patent protection for vaccines continues to smolder.

Line of conflict: Washington is “very concerned” about the situation in Northern Ireland. And so it became clear even before the meeting that America was calling for a quick solution to the post-Brexit conflict. Apparently the White House has revealed obstacles to free trade talks if the UK fails to adhere to EU agricultural product standards. London rejects that.

Summit at Carbis Bay in Cornwall: The three-day meeting in this format will take place for the first time in two years as a personal meeting of the heads of state and government.

more on the subject