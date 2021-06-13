Tomás G. wanted to inflict the worst possible pain on the mother of his children. At the point where the 37-year-old Spaniard allegedly threw the bodies of his two daughters into the Atlantic off Tenerife, the sea is one kilometer deep. Olivia and Anna should never show up again. The father planned the death of the children in order to let his former partner suffer in an “inhuman” way, according to the indictment of the investigating judge, from which the Spanish press quoted at the weekend: Tomás G. wanted her forever in the uncertainty about whether their children were still alive.

But he hadn’t counted on the tenacity of the investigators who deployed one of the most modern research vessels. So far, the diving robot only hid the body of six-year-old Olivia. The search for one year old Anna and her father continued on Sunday. In the Canaries it is assumed that Tomás G. also killed Anna and then committed suicide.

Course of events reconstructed

Investigators have now been able to reconstruct what happened on the evening of April 27th. Tomás G. killed the girls in his house. The police suspect that he first drugged her and then strangled her. Then he wrapped the children in towels, put them in garbage bags, and put them in gym bags. The diving robot discovered Olivia’s body in a bag. The second pocket was empty. After a stop at his parents’ house, where he left his dog, the father drove to the sports port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

As an experienced diver, he set off for the particularly deep sea area at around 10 p.m. There he sank the pockets. He then called his ex-partner and told her that he couldn’t let his daughters grow up without him. In further phone calls, however, he gave the impression that he was starting a new life with the children in the distance. They had met as teenagers and separated last summer. Tomás G., who is said to have rejected her significantly older new life partner, did not leave her alone after the separation.

Warned by the police

After throwing the girls overboard, he returned to shore to buy a charger for his cell phone, according to the investigation report. He was warned by a police patrol because he had violated the curfew. After midnight he left for the last time in his boat. Until around half past two in the morning, he telephoned friends, family and his new partner, whom he left with a farewell letter and more than 6,000 euros. Then his phone fell silent and his trail was lost.

The case shakes the whole of Spain, which had fought for the girls for 44 days. Thousands of people demonstrated in many cities over the weekend. With Olivia and Anna, 41 children in Spain have been murdered by their fathers or their mothers’ partners in the past eight years.