Any help came too late for a little boy in the Croatian heat. The child, forgotten in the car, was found lifeless by rescue workers.

Knin – The heat causes problems for children and animals every summer, and it is not uncommon for those in need of protection to be left in the car in the scorching heat or even forgotten. In Croatia, the current persistent heat was now a little boy’s undoing, his father had forgotten the five-year-old in the car. A short time later the child is dead.

Croatia: Father forgets his son in the car – police confirm tragic death

As a spokesman for the Croatian police confirmed, the dramatic incident occurred in the small town of Knin. The spokesman confirmed the little boy’s death on Tuesday evening, but no specific cause of death was named. However, the details of the tragic incident suggest something dire.

Like the local news portal sibenski.slobodnadalmacija.hr reported that the father wanted to drive the son to kindergarten on Tuesday like every morning. The father works as a soldier in a guard regiment in Knin in the Dalmatian hinterland. According to the media report, he should have received a call while driving to report to his barracks immediately.

Man forgets his son in the car – rescue workers find a dead child in the car

The man drove to the barracks and went to his office, apparently forgetting his son in the car. In the afternoon, the child’s mother noticed that the child was not in kindergarten. When the father went to his car to check, the child was already unconscious. Rescue workers could no longer save his life.

In Knin it was 28 degrees at noon on Tuesday. The vehicle had tinted windows, which could have made it difficult for passers-by to discover the child. The father was in shock and was taken away by the military police for questioning.

An incredible incident also occurred in Germany a few days ago. A toddler climbs alone on a balcony in the evening, while attentive neighbors alert the police. She discovered two other children in the apartment, one of whom was chained to a heater.