ofTobias Utz shut down

An accident occurred in Italy that a 42-year-old did not survive. Apparently she wanted to take a photo and fell into the depths of a waterfall.

Bergell – On Sunday (June 13th, 2021) there was a fatal accident in Italy. According to matching media reports, a man and a woman fell at a waterfall near Bergell on the Swiss border. The woman was killed and the man seriously injured, as reported by the Swiss newspaper Blick.

Apparently, the couple left the official hiking trail to take a photo of the landscape. According to eyewitness reports, the woman (42) slipped, the man (36) was still trying to save her and jumped after. Both fell around 50 meters. The 42-year-old did not survive the accident, the 36-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries by security forces.

Disaster in Italy: Mayor gives details

“According to initial findings, the woman has stepped over the iron railing,” Omar Iacomella, president of the municipality of Piuro, told the Italian newspaper Sondrio Today. “The woman took off her shoes and walked barefoot on the upper part of the waterfall,” continues Iacomella. (do)