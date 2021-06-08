ofSophia Lother shut down

A 22-year-old man is killed in a tragic accident in Ginsheim-Gustavsburg near Rüsselsheim. The police are looking for his passenger.

Ginsheim-Gustavsburg – A tragic accident occurred in Ginsheim-Gustavsburg in the Groß-Gerau district on Tuesday (June 8th, 2021) around 1 a.m. A 22-year-old man died at the scene of the accident. The police are investigating.

But what happened? According to the police, the man from Rüsselsheim was on the way on the B43 in the direction of Wiesbaden with his Opel Omega. He was driving at high speed and still had a passenger next to him. At number 132 on Darmstädter Straße (B43) he lost control of his car. A dark Mercedes Benz G-Class approaching him was just able to avoid the 22-year-old.

Drama on the B43 in Ginsheim-Gustavsburg near Rüsselsheim: car crashes into the inn

Then the Opel drove “almost unchecked against a house wall,” reports the police. The 22-year-old driver was trapped in his car and seriously injured in the accident. He died at the accident site in Ginsheim-Gustavsburg near Rüsselsheim, as the officials report.

The passenger got out of the Opel after the accident and stood briefly at the accident vehicle next to the inn. Witnesses then saw him leave the scene before the emergency services arrived. In addition, a dog ran away from the scene of the accident.

Fatal accident near Rüsselsheim: police are looking for a passenger

The police immediately went to look for the passenger. The officials suspected he could also have injured himself in the tragic accident. But neither several patrols, including a service dog, nor a boat from the Wiesbaden water police station could find the wanted man.

An expert was called in to determine the exact cause of the accident in Ginsheim-Gustavsburg. During the operation, the B43 was completely closed and opened to traffic again at around 3.35 a.m. The police in Bischofsheim asks the passenger of the accident vehicle and witnesses to the accident, in particular the driver or the occupants of the dark Mercedes-Benz G-Class, to call 06144/96660. (slo)

In a series of serious accidents on the A60 and A671 Ginsheim and Rüsselsheim there were a series of serious accidents*. A truck driver died. Many more people were injured.