A problem in a cloud company, Fastly, has caused a multiple drop in pages and services around the world for an hour: The New York Times, EL PAÍS, Amazon, Twitch, Paypal, Reddit, Stack Overflow and a long etcetera did not work or could not be executed well because a single provider had collapsed a few minutes before 12 noon, Spanish time. The incident was resolved in about an hour, but it did leave some disturbing questions hanging in the air. The main one: How is it possible that a good part of an infrastructure such as the internet that was born to avoid the problems of centralized systems collapses due to the failure of a single company?

A first answer would be because Fastly – an American company founded in 2011 in San Francisco that has about 1,000 employees – has many clients. The cloud is where the services that we access without being on our device are hosted: from Gmail to Dropbox to any page on the internet or the devices we have at home, such as Alexa or Google Home. There are three large companies that control the market – Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft and Google – that make it easy to compute, do calculations and run applications on their cloud servers.

The geographical remoteness of a service or its central servers cause a delay in the delivery of content to a person who wants to consult it on the Internet. Therefore, there is a second level formed by other firms called content distribution network (CDN) that bring the cloud closer to users who will require the services of a page or an application. Three of the most cjavascript: void (0) known are Akamai, Cloudflare or Fastly itself.

The central idea of ​​these companies is to bring users closer to the content so that they do not travel so long. Fastly ensures on its website that in this way companies can save “high costs of storage and bandwidth, and reduce the load on servers or the central cloud.” This avoids long charging times and also prevents peaks in traffic in certain places. Fastly also offers complementary image or video services always with the idea of ​​reducing time.

For example, if many people are entering a sports newspaper because their team is playing, the service provided by Fastly prevents the page from being blocked in another city. This is the reason why the media are great clients of these types of companies and many have fallen with today’s global failure. Another possible advantage of this service for companies is to get closer to their target customers. If a Colombian company that sells coffee has many clients in Rome, one of these content distribution companies will host their page in the Italian capital.

Fastly thus manages to save geographic usage peaks and decentralize traffic. The problem occurs when the failure is the company itself. No customer is saved there, as has happened today. Although it is true that some companies have not suffered a general failure, because they only contracted with Fastly a part of their service. In Amazon, for example, only the static photos have disappeared and in Twitter the emojis and some images, but this has happened because companies already use several providers. In one case, they do not order the entire content of their page from a single distribution network.

So why don’t all companies share their services among several providers? Some do, but they still turn to the end of the few companies that dominate the market, both in the cloud and in content delivery networks. “Companies do not diversify more because it is risky. If you add more than one content distribution network at the end it is a higher layer of complexity. It is not the same thing that they point to a direction than to start setting rules about where the traffic should go ”, says Borja Pérez, partner of Transparent Edge Services, the only company in Spain that provides these commercial services. “I don’t think it’s just a cost issue,” he adds.

Falls like today’s are, for the moment, relatively brief. There are likely to be more. When executives consider doubling their servers and the ability to switch between them instantly, they realize the complexity of the process and the increase in price. And they tend to back down. Until the next global crash, when everyone screams why their service is not accessible for an hour. The two big similar recent cloud service drops were from Cloudflare in 2019 and 2020 and from Amazon Web Services (AWS) in 2017.

