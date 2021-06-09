Fastly, the platform edge cloud responsible for the global crash of hundreds of web pages this Tuesday, He explained that there was a “configuration error” from one of his clients, but he did not specify which one: Google, Twitter, Facebook, Amazon and media such as The New York Times and The Guardian are some of the sites that use his services.

The fall, which occurred around noon on Tuesday (in Spanish peninsular time) and lasted approximately one hour, made the pages of media such as The New York Times, The Guardian, CNN, AS or La Sexta, and de social platforms like Twitch or Reddit.

At the center of the fall was Fastly and its CDN (content delivery network), a tool that acts as a mobility agent and allows access to websites around the world and without waiting through nodes, regardless of in which country are your servers.

On Tuesday night, Fastly Senior Vice President of Engineering and Infrastructure Nick Rockwell released a statement providing more details on the June 8 service issue.

The down sites that DownDetector recorded. Photo DownDetector

Rockwell explains that the company detected the mistake in just a minute, and proceeded to identify the cause and disable the settings that generated the problems. Within 49 minutes, 95 percent of the Fastly network was up and running normally.

Fastly explained that the problem originated from a software deployment the company carried out on May 12, which contained a bug that could be triggered “by a specific customer configuration under specific circumstances.”

This Tuesday, a Fastly customer carried out a configuration change that, although the company claims it was valid, caused the error in the vulnerable code introduced almost a month earlier. As a result, 85 percent of the Fastly network it returned errors to Internet users who tried to use the services.

Later, Fastly had already released a permanent fix for the software problem, and the company is committed to rolling out this patch “as quickly and safely as possible,” according to Rockwell.

Fastly will also conduct a full investigation into the practices developed during the incident, as well as to determine why it failed to detect the error that caused the global crash in its review processes. It will also evaluate ways to improve your troubleshooting time.

What is Fastly

Fastly is an American provider of cloud computing services, a technology giant that provides a CDN or content delivery network.

It is an overlay network of computers that store copies of data, placed at various points, in order to maximize the bandwidth for accessing customer data on the Internet. Most major media use this system, hence its fall has been noticed all over the planet.

The website of the San Francisco-based company also fell but previously it had been read that it admitted “the impact on CDN services” globally and, an hour later, claimed that it had identified the problem and found a solution.

Fastly has more than 1,000 employees and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. He resides in San Francisco and the company specializes in optimizing the operation of web pages, computer security services and content distribution networks.

SL