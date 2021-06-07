Fast and furious 9 arrives to extend again the saga of race cars that with the passing of time has become one of the most popular and successful blockbusters in Hollywood cinema.

In the following lines we will tell you some information about its premiere and its arrival at Latin America.

Fast and Furious 9: Release Date

Fast and furious 9 made its premiere on the Asian continent on May 19, 20 and 21. Thus, fans of Hong Kong, Korea, China, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, among others, were the first to enjoy the film.

Next June 25 it will be the turn of the United States, where it has already set the day for its arrival at the cinemas. This occurs in the context where sanitary measures in that country already allow entry to this type of establishment.

On the other hand, its premiere in Spanish-speaking countries only includes Spain and Mexico for the moment. In this way, other Latin American countries such as Peru, will have to wait for an official announcement of Universal Pictures. This is probably when the COVID-19 pandemic situation improves on this side of the world.

Where to watch Fast and Furious 9

As we have pointed out, its arrival in movie theaters took place in May of this year in Asian countries and this June it will land in the United States. However, Vin Diesel clarified that, contrary to other movies that have arrived in simultaneous streaming premieres, Fast and Furious 9 does not have the same plans.

Fast & Furious 9 cast

Vin Diesel as Dominic ‘Dom’ Toretto.

Vincent Sinclair Diesel Y Vinnie bennett as young Dominic Toretto.

Michelle Rodriguez as Leticia ‘Letty’ Ortiz.

Azia dinea Hale as young Letty Ortiz.

Tyrese Gibson as Roman ‘Rome’ Pearce.

Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges like Tej Parker.

John Cena as Jakob Toretto.

Finn cole as young Jakob Toretto.

Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto-O’Conner.

Siena Agudong as young Mia Toretto.

Nathalie Emmanuel like Megan Ramsey.

Sung kang as Han Lue / Seoul-Oh.

Michael rooker like Buddy.

Helen mirren as Magdalene ‘Queenie’ Shaw.

Kurt russell as Agent Frank Petty / ‘Mr. No one’.

Charlize Theron like Cipher.

Fast & Furious 9 Trailer

If you still haven’t seen the exciting trailer for Fast and Furious 9 with the addition of John Cena, we leave it below.