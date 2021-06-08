Fast and Furious released its ninth installment, after a series of delays caused by the pandemic. In this regard, fans are celebrating the return of Dominic Toretto’s family and the film’s surprising foray into the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

The film showed us how the protagonist leaves his life in peace to confront his past: his missing brother Jakob. Thus, he and all his friends will unite to stop a devastating conspiracy.

In the beginning, the film achieved a collection of more than 162 million dollars, becoming the second largest premiere in the saga. Thanks to these latest revenues, the franchise has surpassed the exorbitant figure of 6,000 million dollars worldwide.

The numbers, a medium specialized in film box office, shared the enviable profit achieved by Fast and furious. In this way, the franchise was positioned as the seventh highest grossing in Hollywood history.

Vin Diesel the actor has planned the outcome of the story for years. Photo: Composition / Universal Pictures

Next, we share with you the ranking of the most successful franchises in history and their respective income.

MCU – $ 22,557 million

Star Wars – $ 10.32 billion

Harry Potter Universe – $ 9.215 million

The Avengers – $ 7.752 million

Spider-Man – $ 7.222 million

James Bond – $ 7.119 million

Fast & Furious – $ 6.122 million

X-Men – $ 6.075 million

Batman – $ 6.04 billion

Middle Earth – $ 5.851 million.