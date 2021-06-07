Fast & Furious 9 has racing fans excited as it will bring back the Dominic Toretto family. In addition, its release in theaters had to overcome all kinds of delays due to the pandemic.

Initially, the ninth installment achieved a collection that exceeded 162 million dollars and secured more deliveries for the franchise. As if this were not enough, the film has surprised the industry by being part of the Cannes Festival’s program.

This festival is known for presenting more independent titles, so the addition of Fast and Furious 9 has not left anyone indifferent. According to Variety, the film was the surprise title that director Thierry Fremaux had up his sleeve for the event.

As it is remembered, Fremaux had anticipated that a “planetary blockbuster” would arrive at the Cannes 2021 programming. Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and Chloé Zhao’s Eternals were the safest bets, but they were finally ruled out.

Fast and furious 9 – official synopsis

Fast and Furious arrived in the middle of 2021. Photo: Universal Pictures

Dominic Toretto has a quiet life off the radar with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know danger always lurks on his peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force ‘Dom’ to confront the sins of his past if he is to save those he loves the most.

His team comes together to stop a devastating conspiracy led by the most experienced assassin and best performance driver they ever met – a man who is also ‘Dom’s abandoned brother, Jakob.