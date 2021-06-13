Since his arrival on the big screen, back in 2001, Fast and furious has become one of the most beloved franchises by fans and casual consumers of action movies. Therefore, it is not surprising that each installment becomes an almost guaranteed ‘blockbuster’.

The story starring Dominc Toretto and company continues with the winning streak thanks to the premiere of its ninth feature film, whose arrival in movie theaters has revived its international collection levels, despite the damage caused by the current health situation.

In that sense, Fast and Furious 9 has become the most watched foreign film in South Korea in 2021. This has been reported by Variety magazine, which also reports that the film has accumulated $ 18.9 million thanks to 2.19 million tickets sold since its premiere, on May 19.

With this – the aforementioned medium continues – it has surpassed the films Demon slayer the movie: mugen train and Soul, which occupied the first places in the South Korean box office. Likewise, it has displaced Tenet, which was also among the first positions in reception.

Fast and furious 9 – official synopsis

Dominic Toretto has a quiet life off the radar with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know danger always lurks on his peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force ‘Dom’ to confront the sins of his past to save those he loves the most.

His team comes together to stop a devastating conspiracy led by the most experienced assassin and best performance driver they ever met, a man who is also ‘Dom’s’ abandoned brother, Jakob.