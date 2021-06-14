







© France 24

For years, fashion followed a simple formula: harvest, manufacture, sell, throw away or burn. Only a handful of stragglers thought it urgent to break this mold. And the idea prevailed: fashion pollutes and you have to act, because what is good for the planet will also be good for business. Now sustainable development is a reality, the prestigious French Institute of Fashion together with the luxury group Kering offer a Certificate of Sustainable Development to their students.